James E. Orshal, 71, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born on December 13, 1947 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of Lee and Betty Lou Chamberlain Orshal.
James retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years and served during the Vietnam War. He worked for Robert Packer Hospital for 20 years. James married the love of his life, Beverly McWatters on February 3, 1968 and they recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. James enjoyed cooking, gardening, and working in his shop. He helped to raise his two grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his father Lee Orshal, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Ronald Stansfield, brother Terry Orshal, grandmother Marjorie Chamberlain, sister-in-law Donna Blake, and granddaughter Catherine Radanovic.
James is survived by his beloved wife Beverly at home, children Beth Ann and Christopher Radanovic of Etters, Pa. and Tammy Orshal of Waverly, N.Y., grandchildren Kaitlyn Orshal, Marina and Alan Radanovic, Michael Stiles, Kyranna Radanovic, and Christina Radanovic, sister Pamela Orshal Demastus of Sayre, Pa., sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Steven Merritt of Athens, Pa., brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Sharon McWatters of Columbia, Md., sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Clarence Randall of Athens, Pa., several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved cat Whiskers.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with the Rev. William Wells officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in James’ memory to: Sayre Health Care Center Activity Fund, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre, PA 18840 or the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or www.nationalmssociety.org.
