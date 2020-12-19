George E. Westbrook, 89, passed away on December 11, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital due to complications of Covid-19.
Born in Sayre, Pennsylvania August 13, 1931, he was one of nine children of Daniel D. Westbrook and Lena M. Ammerman Westbrook.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, was a life social member of VFW Post 1536, and served on the Color Guard of Post 1536, as well. George was also past president of the Dads of Foreign Service Veterans and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars National Home.
Over the years George was employed by Ingersoll-Rand Foundry, Van’s Automotive, Douglas Brothers Paving, and the Athens Area School District as a custodian until his retirement. He also worked part time driving and delivering cars for Simmons Rockwell after his retirement.
His many favorite pastimes were fishing and being outdoors. He enjoyed walking and gardening and taking long scenic drives with his dear friend Norma. He liked to read Louis L’amour westerns and had a sizable collection of Janet Evanovich books. Crossword puzzles and listening to country CDs were also among his favorites. In years past, he could be found in his shed tinkering with and fixing any type of gadget that needed to be repaired. He also liked to cook, and over the years he prepared many delicious holiday meals. He was an avid Geoff Bodine NASCAR fan.
He was predeceased by his wife of 29 years Barbara A. Bowman Westbrook whom he dedicatedly cared for and visited twice daily every day for three years while she was in a nursing home until her death in 2008.
George was loved by many and will be missed by those who knew him, especially the many residents that he forged friendships with at Chemung View, including a resident’s cat that looked forward to George’s treats.
At his request there will be no military or funeral services. A graveside memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.