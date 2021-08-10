Michael J. Hughes, 72, of Waverly passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Betty Rea Hughes.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy Hughes of Waverly; his daughter, Julie Romano of Waverly; granddaughter, Bella Romano of Waverly; his sister, Ann Nusbaum of Waverly; his brother, Bobby (Linda) Hughes; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was born in Waverly, N.Y., and went on to graduate in 1967 from Waverly High School. He attended Troy State and Elmira College and received his coaching certification from Corning Community College.
He started his working career in 1965 at Ted Clark’s and had many jobs until he was hired at the USPS in 1978 and was a clerk/letter carrier in Waverly for 27 years, retiring in 2005. Michael served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974 and received the special unit citation twice, his sharp shooter ribbon, good conduct medal, foreign unit award and the Vietnam ribbon. He was lifetime member of the American Legion, where he served as finance officer and secretary on the board of directors for two years; commander of the Waverly VFW for 15 years, where he helped established the Vietnam Moving Wall Scholarship Fund; member of the Catholic War Vets, Waverly Moose, Waverly Athletic Booster Club, Waverly Recreation Commission; coached Waverly Girls Basketball for 15 years; and was a proud Red Cross blood donor.
Michael enjoyed fishing, golf and, most of all, he enjoyed watching Bella play sports. He was very active in youth sports and his community. Michael loved to travel and would always stop in to the local VFW.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Full Military Honors will be accorded Michael by the Valley Color Guard at the conclusion of calling hours at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Vietnam Moving Wall Scholarship, c/o Waverly VFW, Post #8104, 206 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Michael’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.