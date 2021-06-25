Kevin Frisbie, 45, of Harrisburg, Pa., formerly of Sayre and Towanda, Pa., took his last breath on this world earlier this month.
Born on December 9, 1975, to his parents, Toni Dolan and Tommie Frisbie, Sr. in Sayre, Pa.
Kevin spent his younger years in the Valley and Towanda areas, where he was active in various activities; even getting published in the local newspaper for his 9-point buck he killed and being in a group of teens participating in a pen-pal program. In his early adulthood, he relocated to Harrisburg, Pa., where he met and married his soulmate, Sandy Jones.
Kevin, who was loved by all who knew him, could be described as the type of man who gave his all when it came to love. Whether it be for those people he held dear, or it be his 4-legged friends; he loved them intensely, he loved them proudly, and he loved them more than he loved himself.
There was never a question to be asked as to what was on his mind. With a witty remark and an infectious smile each time, he would tell you exactly that. Always protecting, whether he knew someone or not. He always stood up for people when they were in need of it most.
He stayed true to what he believed, and regardless of the pain and misfortune that had been thrown his way; his character never wavered, he always stayed who he was….a Good Man with an enormous heart….A Man who’s smile and laugh will carry on in memories forever….A Man who never got the chance in life he ever so deserved….A Man who will never know how many people will never be the same with him gone.... A Man who was loved so much more than he will ever know.
Kevin was predeceased in life by the love of his life Sandra Jones Frisbie, his mother Toni Dolan Smith, maternal grandparents Purl and Joyce Dolan, paternal grandparents Glen and Nellie Frisbie, maternal uncle John Kraft, Sr., maternal cousins Matthew Kraft and Andrew Kraft, and his beloved fur-friend Boomer.
Surviving Kevin, his most recent fur-friend Zoey, father Tommie, Sr. (Geraldelaine) Frisbie of Athens, Pa., brother Tom (Suzanne) Smith of Arnegard, N.D., sister Amanda (Thomas) Savercool of Lockwood, N.Y., brothers William (Missy) Frisbie of Sayre, Pa. and Justin Frisbie of Athens, Pa., sisters Katie Frisbie of Athens, Pa., Chloe Webster, and Vikki Lynn (Greg Vincent) Frisbie of Sayre, Pa., maternal aunts Teri Dolan Walters of Athens, Pa., and Traci (Alan) Walters of Sayre, Pa., maternal uncle David (Marci) Dolan of Sayre, Pa., maternal nephew and nieces Adam Smith, Jessica Smith and Savannah Savercool, paternal nieces and nephews Haslee Frisbie and Alayah Frisbie, Vance Nero, Owen Nero, Landon Frisbie, Levi Frisbie, Avori Jewell, and Kyryan Frisbie.
Following Kevin’s wishes, a gathering will be held privately for family and friends. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
