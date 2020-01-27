James Joseph “Jim” Dolan, 77, of Sayre, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Elderwood in Waverly, N.Y., after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time; a full obituary will appear in a later edition.