Donna Dietrich

Donna L. Dietrich, 76, a longtime Norwich resident, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City, N.Y.
Born on Sept. 3, 1944 in Sayre, Pa., the middle daughter of John and Dorothy (Stevens) Bonning, Donna graduated from Sayre High Schol before receiving her education as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Binghamton General Hospital in 1964.
It was there she met her husband from Norwich. After moving to Norwich, she worked for the Chenango Memorial Hospital and for Dr. Albert Foster before beginning her career with the New York State Veterans’ Home, where she retired after 27 years of service. For fun in retirement, Donna worked for the Norwich Family YMCA in the Fitness Center.
On March 13, 1965, Donna married David “Dave” C. Dietrich at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norwich, where they continued to be members.
Donna and Dave made their family home on Pellett Street, where they raised their children and later welcomed their grandchildren. Affectionally called “Ollie” by the grandkids, she will be remembered by her love of Dachshunds, her crafting and ceramic abilities, her beautiful gardens, and, of course, her words of advice.
In later years, Donna and Dave wintered in Florida. She loved to travel, especially places with water. More recently, Donna resided in the UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital Residential Health Care Facility.
In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by her children, Mark (Carintha) Dietrich, of Norwich, and Michael Dietrich, of Conklin, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jordan (Emily Seeley) Dietrich, of Orlando, Fla., Hailey (Lucas Pruch) Dietrich, of Tonawanda, N.Y., and Darren Dietrich and Abagail Dietrich, both of Conklin, N.Y.; her sisters, Beverly (Robert) Cornell, of Sayre, Pa., and Barbara (Robert) Moughan, of Endwell, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to call at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service to immediately follow, where Laura Wade, pastor of the Christ Lutheran Church, and Ernie Varga, retired, will officiate. To ensure the safety of all in attendance, please observe appropriate social distancing and sanitary practices, including facial coverings. Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
The family wishes to express gratitude to both UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital and UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital for the care given to Donna in the last few years.
Contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church, 94 North Broad St., Norwich, N.Y. 13815. To leave the family a message of condolence or to view the memorial video tribute, please visit www.wilsonfh.com.