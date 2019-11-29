Fred L. Arbona, Sr., 101, of Sayre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Chemung County Nursing Facility, Elmira, N.Y., with his loving wife Zelmy by his side. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.