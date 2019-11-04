Elaine Depew, 72, of Waverly, N.Y. died unexpectedly, Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Elaine was predeceased by her father, Gerald “Bucky” Turner. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Depew; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Stacey Depew, Scott and Kelly Depew; four grandchildren, Brittany (Nathan) Chadsey, Chloe, Jessica and William Depew; her mother, Marian (Turner) Rollins; two sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Turner, Donna and Albert Vergason; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Condolences may be made to Elaine’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.