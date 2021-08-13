Jack A. Ellis, 93, passed away on Aug. 10, 2021, at the Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre, Pa. He was born on May 30, 1928 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa., to Gilbert and Hazel (Grover) Ellis.
In his early years, Jack owned and operated a dairy farm. After selling the farm, he moved on to become the Town of Barton Justice for 40 years. Throughout the course of his life, Jack also sold insurance for 20 years, drove bus for Waverly Central Schools for 21 years, was a security guard at local county fairs, owned the Town Diner in Waverly and delivered Star-Gazette newspapers.
Jack was a member of the North Barton Grange for 60 years and an active member of the Valley United Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He enjoyed camping and traveling, especially to New Hampshire to visit extended family, hobby farming (he especially enjoyed his cows), loved to play bingo and trying his luck at Tioga Downs Casino.
Jack is survived by two daughters, Nancy Jo (Bruce) Miller of Gillett, Pa., and Denise (John) Spaulding of Waverly, N.Y. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lee, Scott, René, Glen, Chris and Nick Spaulding. 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, all who lovingly called him “Pops.” Jack is also survived by six stepchildren Lynn (Dee) Doucett, Pam Yacubacci, Cheryl Thayer, Forrest (Marie) Currier, Toby Currier, Brett (Brenda) Currier and 14 stepgrandchildren.
Jack is predeceased by his first wife and mother of his two daughters, Erma (Grippin) Winnick, his second wife, Linda (Armes) Ellis, and his last wife, Constance (Currier) Ellis, whom Jack considered to be the love of his life.
To keep with Jack’s wishes, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s name to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
A special thank you to all those that played a special role in Jack’s life at the Sayre Health Care Center during the past few years. It was a comfort for us knowing that you were there for him during COVID when his family was unable to be there.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Jack’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.