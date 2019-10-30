Little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you the day God called you home ... Frederick Lavern Nichols, 74, of Windham, Pa. passed away peacefully at his home on Monday morning, October 28, 2019.
Fred was born on June 21, 1945 in Waverly, N.Y. one of nine children of Abram Lewis and Bertha Mae (Stage) Nichols. Fred was a graduate of the Tioga Central High School class of 1963. Fred loved his country and was a true patriot. He proudly served his country for 27 years with the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was also available to serve his country during Desert Storm; however he stayed stateside.
On October 15, 1966 he married Joan Marshall and together they have shared 53 years of happiness. Fred was a “jack of all trades” and always said he was a master of none. He did electrical, plumbing and carpentry work in his free time.
Through the years, he was employed by Grand Union, Prudential, owned Nichols Wine and Liquor, drove school bus, worked at Friedman Electric, Bishop Fuel and served as caretaker of Tioga Cemetery. Following his retirement from Bishops, he served as Windham Township Supervisor. Fred loved hunting and had gotten his first season’s deer two days before he passed away.
His greatest joy was his family. He is survived by his wife Joan of 53 years, having just celebrated their anniversary; a daughter Ann Lynette (Chris) Nickels; a son Scott Frederick (Suzy) Nichols; his special grandchildren: Bethany Hartwell, Alanna West, Eryn Nichols, Ethan Nickels, Jace Nichols, Sara Nichols; special great-grandchildren: Noah West and Alexandra Hartwell. His siblings: Barbara (John) Merrill, George (Virginia) Nichols, Lois (Frank) Wasielewski, Richard (Cooki) Nichols and Dorothy (Jim) Catron. His sisters-in-law: Linda Nichols and Bonnie Nichols. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Fred was predeceased by his parents Abram and Bertha Nichols; his brothers: Jack Lewis Nichols and Gary Lee Nichols; a sister Jo-an Mae Nichols; niece Lenna Marie Malone, nephew: Jack Nichols, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Friday, November 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at noon. A period of visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memories and condolence may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in loving memory of Frederick Lavern Nichols.