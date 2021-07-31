Chris Davis, 56, of the Valley Area, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, following an extended illness.
He was born on June 8, 1965, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Donald S. and Jacqueline D. (Belle) Davis.
Chris was the owner of Kustom Sounds DJ Service. He loved his children and family, and they were always his priority. He was a friend to all. Chris was a huge music fan and loved all types of music. He enjoyed all types of sports. Chris attended the Encounter Church in Milan.
Chris is survived by his sons Riley Davis and his girlfriend Irene B., Simon Davis, Logan Davis, his beloved dog Kyro, brother and sister-in-law Steve and Ann Davis, brother Mark Davis, sister Diane Moshier, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Vickie Davis, nieces Carrie Davis, Rachel Simonds, and Sara Moshier, nephew and his wife Dylan and Jessica Moshier, and his cousin and her husband Beth Ann and Sam Howell.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dan Walker of the Encounter Church officiating.
Burial will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Sayre Oncology Department for Prostate Cancer, Guthrie Clinic, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
