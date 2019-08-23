Thomas A. “Tom” Foreman, 88, of 105 Foster Road, Towanda, Pa. passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 20, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Tom was born in Pottstown, Pa. on January 22, 1931, the only child of Varns Clarence Foreman and Ruth Y. Miller Foreman. He was a 1949 graduate of Boyertown High School, Boyertown, Pa. and continued his education at Pennsylvania State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering in 1954.
On May 22, 1954, Tom married the former Helene Marie Houtz. After completing college and U.S. Air Force ROTC, Tom became employed by E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company before he was called to active military service. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force from June 1, 1954 until April 14, 1957 and attained the rank of Captain. Following completion of his military service, Tom resumed his employment with E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company in Parlin, N.J. In 1962, Tom and his family moved to Towanda where he served as a chemical engineer and retired as Senior Facilities Associate at E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company on June 30, 1990 following 36 years with the company.
Tom was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Towanda and was a member and past president of the Towanda Lions Club and Towanda Country Club. He also held membership with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, the United Way, and Towanda Elks Lodge No. 2191. Tom enjoyed carpentry & woodworking, golf, hunting, fishing and researching family genealogy.
Tom’s family includes his wife of 65 years, Helene H. Foreman; sons: Dr. Thomas K. Foreman and wife Ann M. Phinney-Foreman of Sayre, Gerald E. “Jerry” Foreman of Ulster; grandchildren: Brian M. Foreman and wife Dr. Danielle Rowland of Hendersonville, N.C., Dr. Matthew C. Foreman and wife Dawn Kanehl of Suffolk, Va., Dr. Robert K. Foreman of Los Angeles, Ca.; and great-granddaughter: Bailey Jones of Suffolk, Va. Tom was predeceased by his infant daughter, Mary Ann Foreman on July 30, 1964.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, South Main St., Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Jira Albers officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Boyertown, Pa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main St. Towanda, PA 18848 or to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Thomas A. Foreman. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.