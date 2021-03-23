Deborah E. Buchmann, 68, of Delmont, Pa., formerly of Sayre, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 18, 2021 with family by her side.
She was born Oct. 22,1952 to Leonard Robert and Margaret Buchmann in Waverly, N.Y.
She was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Leonard and Margaret Buchmann; by her maternal grandparents, Raymond and Clara Every; and her brother-in-law, Dr. Kirk F. Musselman.
Deborah is survived by her mother, Margaret Buchmann; sister, Joan L. Nicolette (Edward); brother, David W. Buchmann; nieces and nephew, Allison Kepple (Daniel), Brittany Rabe (Timothy), Cherice Schroeder (Steve), Larissa Wattenphul (Aaron), Kirk James Musselman (Angela) and Victoria (Tori) Musselman; great-nieces and nephews, Brandon Kepple, Savannah Kepple, Elizabeth Schroeder, Kirk Thomas Schroeder, Theo Wattenphul; and numerous cousins.
Debbie became disabled at an early age due to an illness and although she had many obstacles ahead of her, she was tutored at home and learned to read and write. At the age of 14 she went to live at Shepherds Home to continue her social growth. At the age of 28, she returned home and lived there in the care of her parents Robert and Margaret Buchmann and later by her brother David Buchmann until two years ago when Debbie and Margaret were moved into a personal care home in Delmont, Pa.
Debbie achieved reading and writing but her greatest achievement in life was her love of family, friends and people. She had a deep passion and love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Debbie was one of the strongest witnesses for Christ you would ever meet. One of her famous lines was, “Do you know Jesus?” She would pray for you, remind you to read your Bible, and would also ask for prayer. She would also be found reading the Bible to some of the other residents at the personal care home.
Another favorite pastime was crocheting. She loved crocheting afghans for the people she loved and gave all her work away. Also playing the game Dutch Blitz with her nieces and nephew and occasionally sneaking the cards in and winning.
Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday when she would go to her sister’s house for an extended family reunion. She loved spoiling the kids. They learned early on that if Aunt Debbie took them, she rocked and put them to sleep.
Debbie will be greatly missed by so many but we know that for those who have put their faith in Jesus as their Savior, it is not goodbye. It is see you later!
A time of calling will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Deborah’s life will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Deborah’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.