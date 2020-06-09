Donna Davis died peacefully at the age of 77 on Saturday morning June 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by her close family. Born Donna Lee Stull, she was born on the second story of her parents’ home on Golden Hill in Mehoopany on April 19, 1943.
She is preceded in death by a brother Harold Leon Stull, her father Harold Adam Stull, and her mother Gertrude Pennay.
Always the caretaker, her early years were characterized by her love and devotion to her younger brothers Harold Leon Stull, and Christopher Pennay. After Harold’s passing in 1949, her father – a veteran of WWII – moved to Alaska to prospect for gold. Donna and her mother moved to Sayre, Pa. where her mother remarried. Donna’s life was characterized by her independent-mindedness and strong will as a fierce protector of her family.
Donna attended Sayre Area High School and graduated in 1963, but not before she would meet the love of her life. At the age of 14 she snuck out of the house to attend a social gathering and met a boy that would become her husband 18 years later. The two would spend the next 42 years together completely devoted to each other, their three children, and seven grandchildren.
During her high school years, she worked as a candy striper and a short order cook in the kitchen at Robert Packer Hospital where she saved enough money to buy a car in anticipation of life after graduation. At the age of 15 and without her parents’ consent, she decided to be baptized in the Methodist church so that she could be closer to God.
She loved the study of genealogy and avidly researched local history. She loved ghost stories, and tales of the supernatural. Throughout her life she loved to ride bikes and spend time with her cousins and best friends. And she loved her dogs Brandy, Toby, and Max.
She was a devoted sister, mother, and friend. She was who you called or visited to find comfort and a loving ear. Donna dedicated her life to being a loving sister, raising her children, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved them all to the moon and back again.
She is survived by her loving husband Ed, her children David (Mary Katherine) Whitmire of Raleigh, N.C., Tammy (Ken) Vaow of Mehoopany, Pa., and Jennifer (James) Saylor of Springville, Pa., her grandchildren Alexander and Grant Whitmire, Andrew Davis, Nicolas Chupela, Maddie Saylor, Conner and Cooper Vaow. She is also survived by her brother, Chris (Linda Krukowski) Pennay of Laceyville, Pa., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, Pa. with Pastor Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Methodist Church officiating. Interment with a funeral procession to the burial site at Vaughn Cemetery in Mehoopany Pa. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Wyoming County Historical Society, PO Box 309, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com