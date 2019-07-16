Marjorie (Perry) Regan, 100, of Sayre passed away on July 13 with family at her side. Mrs. Regan was a resident for the past five years of Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home.
Born in 1918, Marjorie’s positive attitude, hard work and dedication helped to carry her family through the Great Depression. Following the early death of her mother, Marge helped to manage the family farm in her teen years, while her father worked at a factory in Johnson City. Marjorie attended a one-room schoolhouse in Sheshequin. In the Great Flood of 1936, she traveled to school in a rowboat. Marge enjoyed her studies at Ulster Middle School and later Towanda High School, playing the violin in the school orchestra as well as basketball. Following graduation, Marjorie helped to run Rettburgs Soda Fountain in Athens. Her favorite flavor ice cream was Hershey’s vanilla. In February 1941, Marge married John F. Regan of Sayre. A year later, Marjorie and John purchased a home on Spring Street in Sayre. During WWII, Marjorie worked at the Blue Swan Knitting Mills in Sayre, manufacturing garments for our troops.
Marge was a longtime member of Epiphany Catholic Parish, serving three years as a School Librarian and 19 years as a Perpetual Adoration Volunteer. She also volunteered as a Nurses’ Aide at the Tioga General Hospital in Waverly. For many years, Marjorie worked as the House Mother at the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing. Marge enjoyed travel, baking and gardening. Her favorite trips included Yosemite National Park, Ireland, California and Branson, Mo.
Marjorie’s homemade apple pies, jelly rolls, fudge and ginger snaps were big hits with family and friends. She was an avid gardener into her 80s, working diligently among her flower beds. While raising three children spanning 37 years, Marjorie stressed the importance of education and extracurricular activities. In 2007, Marge moved to the Chemung View Senior Apartments. She drove a car until age 95, without ever causing an accident or getting a ticket. One of Marjorie’s favorite memories was her 100th birthday celebration last year. Marge attributed her longevity to a diet rich in sweets and devoid of fruits and vegetables. She is remembered for her friendly smile, outgoing personality and concern for others.
Marge was predeceased by her parents Ray and Rose (Pipher) Perry of Sheshequin, brothers Roland and Bob Perry of Sheshequin, husband of 52 years John F. Regan of Sayre and granddaughter Cara Colleen Traver of Northridge, Calif.
She is survived by son Gary Regan of Arlington, Va., daughter and son-in-law Gail and George Traver of Northridge, Calif., son John P. Regan of San Clemente, Calif., grandsons Sean Traver of North Hollywood, Calif., Connor Regan of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Kieran Regan of Lawrence, Kan., and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Marjorie’s recent caregivers Mary Robbins of Athens, Iona O’Hanrahan and Linda Lamphere of Towanda and the staff at the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on July 27, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St., Towanda. A reception will follow in the church basement.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in Marjorie’s name to The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, 515 E. Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892 or the activities fund at the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home, c/o Amber Cook, 603 William St., Towanda PA 18848.
