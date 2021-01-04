Sylvia A. Grippin, 81, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Cora Chandler Ward; her loving husband of 61 years, Burton Grippin; brothers, Carlton, Bob and Ralph Ward; sister, Joyce Allen; granddaughter, Lakin; and brother-in-law, Gordon Millard.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Shirley (Larry) Ratcliffe, Connie (Larry) Wade, Karen Grippin, Donald (Janet) Grippin, Burt (Kathy) Grippin, Larry (Kim) Grippin and Sylvia (Danny Snow) Grippin; sisters, Gretchen Millard of Waverly and Onalee Jackson of Sayre; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sylvia was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on March 22, 1939 and worked for many years at the Waverly High School in the cafeteria.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, playing games on her computer, reading, doing coloring books, traveling and spending time at the lake. She was a member of the Waverly Baptist Church.
The family would like to say “Thank You” to all her friends and neighbors at the St. James apartments for all their care and compassion.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in North Barton Cemetery in Barton, New York.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Sylvia’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltffuneralhome.com