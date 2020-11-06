Kathi Bostwick Brunton of Las Cruces, N.M., passed on to her heavenly home Oct. 27, 2020. Born in Waverly, N.Y., Aug. 11, 1955, the daughter of Gale Bostwick and Doris Bloom Bostwick of Waverly.
She was predeceased by her father, and brother Ronnie Bostwick.
She is survived by her mother Doris, daughter Aleesha Felt of Virginia, special sister-in-law Vanda Bostwick Dade (Allen), niece Kimberly (Scott) Stermer, nephews Michael (Elisabeth) Bostwick, Christopher Bostwick and many friends throughout the U.S.
Kathi was a 1973 graduate of Waverly High School, attended college in California and had a successful business career. She had a beautiful voice and sang with competitive singing groups for several years. She loved attending church, cooking, her animals and traveling to the ocean and mountains out West. She will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit.
Services will be private.