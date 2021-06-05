Eric Andrew Howell, 49, of Lockwood, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at home.
He was predeceased by his foster sister, Kathy Tilley.
Eric is survived by his parents, George and Jana Howell of Chemung; two sisters, Jennifer Moorehead of Chemung and Kelly Ganci of Cary, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Emily Cox of Brussels, Belgium, Hailey Moorehead of Deltona, FL, Gary Moorehead of Lockwood, Sarah Ganci of Seattle, Wash., Anna Ganci of Cary, N.C., April Tilley of Elmira, and great nephew Noah Tilley of Elmira; his beloved four-legged companions, Clarence Worley and Daisy Duke; host brother to 14 Rotary exchange students and five foster sisters; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins from Alton, Ill.; friends and coworkers; he was also looking forward to hanging out with his Uncle David Theisen.
Eric attended Waverly schools, St. Thomas More in Salem, Conn. and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Elmira. He went on to get his Associates in Chemistry from Corning Community College and received his Bachelor’s of Science in Chemistry from St. Bonaventure University. Eric was very close to his parents and was the best brother two sisters could ask for. He truly loved his family and would do anything for them. He was a brilliant man. He and his sister Jen worked closely with their father George for nearly 30 years building Chemite, Inc. into a successful business.
He was an expert with Apple computers. He was a truly generous man. He and his sister Jen wanted to see Sting in concert, so he bought expensive fourth row tickets and they had a great time. He also treated his friends to flight, hotel, and Iron Maiden concert in Vegas, and camping at Indy and Watkins Glen races. He created amazing fireworks displays each July for family and friends.
He loved his dogs and will be happy to reunited with Roony and Buck. He was a foodie and the best griller taking his time with his Traeger, cooking & smoking everything from the finest steaks to multiple jerky recipes. He was planning his 50th birthday experience based on a restaurant in New Orleans that Anthony Bourdain visited. Eric loved racing and followed Formula 1, Indy, MotoGP, NASCAR and Le Mans Prototype and attended many races.
His motto was “Always go for the best, don’t settle.” He loved music and listened to a wide range from heavy metal to Weird Al to Beastie Boys and his favorite, Pink Floyd. We enjoyed selecting playlists each day at work based on mood, especially Funky Fridays; Mondays usually ended up with Grateful Dead. It’s pretty much a cardinal rule to drop everything for a drum solo when you hear Phil Collins “In the Air Tonight.” Eric was musically talented and could play by ear, loved all instruments, enticing others to love music as well. From the age of 2 years old, he played piano and was born with perfect pitch.
He was the handy man of the family following in the footsteps of his father. He was very proud of his house and was always fixing things up. He had a beautiful home, building everything himself from the cabinets to the porch and garage. He was an avid photographer who took photos at the races he attended and wildlife at his house. He will be greatly missed by all.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11 to 12 at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating and burial to follow in Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, New York. Memorial donations may be made to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Eric’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com