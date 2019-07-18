John Michael “Jack” Lake
June 7, 1948 to March 6, 2019
Jack Lake died at his home in Coinjock, N.C., on March 6, 2019 after struggling with poor health for over two years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Luann Cline, mother of Jack’s son, Brian Michael Lake, who died in 2017 and for whom Jack greatly grieved.
Jack was born at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., to C. David Lake and Mary Musette Osborne Lake, both of whom are now deceased.
His primary and secondary education was within the public school system of Waverly, N.Y., graduating class of 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy following high school and served 10 years, mostly in Norfolk, Va., where he was part of the Navy Seals Training Program. He retired at the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Following his military service, Jack co-owned and operated a Dive Shop and Dive Training Facility in Virginia Beach, Va. He concurrently studied at Old Dominion University in Virginia, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. His next step was a Master of Science in Geology from Boston University, Boston, Mass. Geology became a professional and personal passion for him for the remainder of his life; he was truly our “Rock Man!” His career as a geologist took him to many parts of the United States, and he enjoyed sharing those stories.
Over the course of his life, he enjoyed horses, fishing, sky-diving, scuba, golf, spelunking, and boating. He owned a few boats; his favorite was “Foxy Cat” in Virginia Beach. In the last years of his life, Jack lived water-side in Coinjock, N.C. There, he was a valued member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck, N.C., and found great solace and peace within the church community.
Surviving Jack is his grandson, Dominic Michael Lake of Catonsville, Md. He is also survived by an older sister, Mary Irene Ortiz (Edwin) of Sarasota, Fla., an older brother, David Edward Lake (Karen) also of Sarasota, Fla., and a younger brother, Frank Gregory Lake (Nancy) of Sayre, Pa., as well as three nieces (Susan Witkowski, Laura Lake, Kathryn Lake), three nephews (Jeremy Moulton, Shawn Lake, Kyle Lake), great-nieces, Jenna Weinrich and Kaitlyn Lake, great-nephews, Jacob Moulton and Jared Moulton, and several cousins. Jack is also survived by his beloved Aunt Betsy (Mrs. Madeline Swetland of Sayre, Pa.).
He is missed. Rest in peace, dear Jack!