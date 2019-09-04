Arthur G. Bidlack, 74, of Athens passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 at Sayre Health Care in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by his mother, Charlotte Walborn Bidlack McKinney; father, Harold Guy Bidlack; his sister, Cheryl (Bidlack) Walker; brother, Benjamin Harold Bidlack; grandson, David Robert Allen Bidlack; sister-in-law, Dora M. Bidlack; stepfather, Gerald R. McKinney; and nephew, Michael Guy VanDyke.
Art is survived by his son, David (Jennifer Sessaman) Bidlack of Sayre, Pa., and his son, Damion (Kayle Millage) Bidlack; Patrick and Alison Bidlack of Sayre, Pa., and daughter, Jessica Truesdail; Robert and Mary Beth Bidlack of Sayre, Pa., and their children, Alex and Johnathon; and Arthur George Bidlack II of Smithboro, N.Y., and his granddaughter, Kianna; his brother, Bruce Bidlack of Ulster, Pa.; sister-in-law, Marge Bidlack of Saco, Pa.; brother-in-law, Ron Walker of South Waverly, Pa.; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Uncle Art was well loved by his nieces and nephews, always carving out special time to spend with each and every one of them…affectionately known to many of them as “Bubba.” Every year on Arthur’s birthday, family gathered around as Arthur prepared his favorite dish…..codfish gravy over biscuits and potatoes!
In his early years, Arthur worked at Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Pa. He spent a great deal of his career working with horses as a farrier. His specialty was shoeing horses, he worked on ranches and horse tracks as far west as Texas. It would not be unusual for Art to hear of work needed on a ranch in the western part of the U.S.A., get into his car and drive west, stopping by various places on route, and making new friends everywhere he visited. Before his retirement, he also worked for Valley Taxi. He worked for Valley Taxi for many years and enjoyed picking up and meeting all the “fares.” Arthur will be remembered by his many friends and family as a patient, kind and gentle soul. He was never in a hurry, always had time for a chat. His nature was one of good humor and he loved to sit and listen while you told him about your woes, worries or fun adventures!
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 875 Route 199, Athens, Pa. Please bring a dish to pass.
The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Art’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.