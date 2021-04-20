Neil T. Coy Sr., 80, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home with his beloved wife and family by his side, following an extended illness.
He was born on March 21, 1941 in Indiana, Pa., the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Ruth (LaMar) Coy.
Neil was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with GTP, Towanda, as a supervisor in the warehouse, prior to retiring. He was a member of the Masons and they were his number one priority. Neil served as Past Master and secretary and continued to be an active member until his health prevented him from participating.
He was a kind and caring man who loved his family dearly. When his son passed, he and Beverly became the guardians of their grandchildren, Eve Martin, Tyler Coy, Emily Martin, and Jasmine Martin.
He was an avid reader, loved to hunt, and participated in the Jr. Bowling Program in Towanda. Neil was a member of the Crossroads Family Ministries, Sayre.
He is predeceased by his son Matthew Aaron Coy, brother and sister-in-law Lyle and Joann Coy, sister and brother-in-law Karen and Ron Pennington, and sister-in-law Casey Coy.
Neil is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Beverly; children Neil (Amy) Coy Jr., Crystal (Jason) Ricard, Teresa Smith, Daniel (Cindy) Howard, and Michael (Amy) Howard; dozens of grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Kevin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Prior to the service beginning, the Masons will honor Neil with their service followed by the Rev. Tyson Wahl officiating.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Neil’s name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.