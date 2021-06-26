Leon Labosky, 88, passed away on June 24, 2021. Born June 11, 1933, Labosky was a man who believed in hard work, rooted in his childhood on the family farm in Lockwood, New York. As a teenager, he left home with two thin dimes. He joined the United States Army, earning the ranking of corporal and serving in the Korean War.
He met his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Mellon Labosky, in church. They were married at the United Methodist Church in Waverly, New York during a blizzard. Together, they raised their adventurous children and adoring grandchildren, proudly celebrating their accomplishments.
Owner and operator of Labosky Refrigeration in Sayre and Milan, he forged many relationships as a fun-loving friend to all. He was always able to find a solution and lend a helping hand. A generous soul with a welcoming smile and a happy spirit, he was so much fun.
To many, Labosky will be remembered as the best man they knew.
Labosky is predeceased by: his mother Katherine Semonick Labosky, father George Labosky, brothers Michael, Peter, Samuel and George, sister Ann (Labosky McCarthy), sister-in-law Marjorie (Fairbairn) and granddaughter Autumn Rae Fahey.
He is survived by: his daughter Martha (Dale Farwell), son Keith Labosky and daughters Kate (Kevin Fahey), Mary (Rick Gowan), Melissa (Thomas Townsand) and Julie (Derin Myers), brothers, Paul, Philip and Joe Labosky, brother-in-law Al Fairbairn and sisters-in-law Carol (John Weston) and Shirley Huminik, grandchildren, Derek (Kelly Gowan), Justin (Shawna Gowan), Nathaniel (Meggie Townsand), Arielle (Chad Duernberger), Hannah Townsand, Jacob Townsand and Isaac Myers, great grandchildren Alivia Gowan, Theo Townsand, Forrest Bucci-Gowan, Milo Townsand and Maya Duernberger.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate the Life of Leon Labosky, gathering with Marilyn in a celebration of life at their home on Saturday, June 26th from 5-7 p.m. The Valley Color Guard will provide military funeral honors at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, PA 18840. If you wish to leave a sympathy message for Lee’s family you may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com