Joan P. Stevens, 88, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Sayre Healthcare Center after an extended illness.
She was born on November 11, 1931 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Floyd and Caroline Platt.
Joan was an avid Bingo player. She loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. Joan also enjoyed having her children and grandchildren around and participating in various activities at church.
She is predeceased by her children; Fay Coyne, Sr., Floyd Raymond Coyne, Donald Eugene Coyne; sons-in-law; Carl Brewer and James Barron; brothers; George, Leon, Alex, Stanley and Joe; sisters; Dawn, Sarah, Pat, Shirley, Janet and Genevieve
Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years; Robert E. Stevens; son and daughter-in-law; Ralph and Paula Coyne of Ithaca, N.Y.; daughters Diane Barron of Lansing, N.Y. and Gloria Brewer Barton of Sayre, Pa.; sister, Jessie Arcesi and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 S. Main Street, Athens, PA with the Rev. Chris Gray officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Joan’s memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help the family offset the funeral expenses.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
