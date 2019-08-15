Luella M. Wilkerson, 95, formerly of Athens Twp., PA passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, Athens following a period of declining health.
She was born on June 28, 1924 in Ithaca, NY.
Luella obtained her LPN license and worked for a short period of time at Tompkins County Memorial Hospital in Ithaca, NY. She married the late Harold Wilkerson and became a stay at home wife and mom, raising her two children. She loved her family and being there for them, whether cooking on holidays, or just spending time with them. Luella was a devout Christian woman who lived her faith every day. Her kindness and compassion will always be remembered by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Wilkerson, son-in-law Peter Pitts, and grandson William Benjamin.
Luella is survived by her daughter Bonnie Pitts, son and daughter-in-law David and Judy Wilkerson, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Following Luella’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. The family will gather privately to share a meal in Luella’s memory at their convenience.
