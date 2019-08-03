Shirley (Keene) Johnson, 81, of East Athens, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the Sayre Health Care Center, following a brief illness.
She was born to Grant U. and Ruth Keene on July 2, 1938 in Sayre, Pa.
Shirley graduated from Sayre High School in 1956. She married Bob Johnson after a three-year courtship on Jan. 9, 1957. Upon their marriage, they purchased a home in Sayre and there they began their family. After the birth of their third son, they made a decision to move from Sayre to raise their boys in a country setting and purchased their home in East Athens. They began raising farm animals until in 1984 their barn was destroyed in a fire. Shirley and her husband, Bob, loved taking family camping trips so they were able to spend quality time with their boys. She worked in Langan’s Pharmacy for many years and then for the Athens Area School District as a cafeteria worker, retiring in 1989.
Shirley’s family was the joy and love of her life. She loved cooking and baking and having family get togethers. Shirley also loved her flowers and sewing for her family. She also enjoyed quilting and her embroidery sewing machine. When you would visit, you could usually find her in her sewing room. But she always enjoyed stopping whatever she was doing to visit with her company. She was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother. Shirley and Bob took her mother into their home in 1997 and cared for her until 2004, when she passed away. She was very close to her mother and this was her nature to help anyone who needed her.
Shirley and Bob remained strong together during the death of their beloved sons Chuck, Randy, and Robbie, and their grandson Randy. She is also predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Robert Johnson, father, Grant Keene, mother, Ruth Keene Blakeman, stepfather, Orceals Blakeman, and sister, Gloria Cushing.
Shirley is survived by her granddaughter, Veronica Johnson of Sayre, Pa.; niece and her husband, Gloria and Lew Mattison of Vestal, N.Y.; nephews, Shaun Cushing of Rock Creek, N.C., and Gene Cushing of Glendale, Ariz.; and great-nephew, Justin Cushing of Tucson, Ariz.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to both the Sayre Health Care Center and Guthrie Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion given to their loved one during her illness.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.