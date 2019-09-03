It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.
Joanne G. Rockwell, 77, of Athens, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., after a battle with cancer.
Joanne was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lawrence W. & Gertrude (Gifford) Rinebold. She grew up in Rummerfield where she attended Fisher Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Towanda High School (1960) and State Beauty School in Williamsport, PA (1961).
A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, sister and friend, Joanne treasured her time spent with her family. Joanne married Lyle D. Rockwell June 10, 1961 and enjoyed 58 years of friendship and love. Joanne was very crafty, made numerous bracelets and hand painted handbags that she enjoyed giving to family and friends. Joanne was a licensed beautician and was proprietor of Joanne Rockwell’s Beauty Shop in Athens for 35 years. She retired from the beauty business and spent the next 10 years with Tom Thumb Daycare in South Waverly where she cherished taking care of her children who loved her.
Joanne will be forever missed and survived by her husband and children, Lolli (Joe) Buran of Gaithersburg, MD, Lyle D. (Ann) Rockwell of Sayre, Pa., and Gene (Judy) Rockwell of Spring Lake, PA; her grandchildren Derek (Lindsey) Rockwell of Catawissa, Pa., Darin Rockwell of Bailey, Co., Adam Buran, San Carlos, Ca., Alexandra Rockwell of York, Pa., Mason Buran of San Francisco, California, Samuel Rockwell of Sayre, Pa. and great-granddaughter Kylah Marie Rockwell of Catawissa, Pa.; sister-in-law Nancy Rinebold of Towanda, Pa., brother-in-law Harold Rockwell, sister-in-law Lucy Sawyer Stone, brother-in-law David (Mary) Rockwell, sister-in-law Shirley (Mike Vinson) Allis, sister-in-law Donna (Bernie) Shaver; and was a loving Aunt to several nieces and nephews, dear friends and her beloved dogs, Rusty & Misty, cat, Sparkle and bird, Ramsey.
She was predeceased by her parents, siblings Dorothy (Ronald) Tobin, Ruth (Russell) Huddleson, and Lawrence D.”Larry” Rinebold; sister-in-laws Donna Rinebold, Sandy Rockwell, Beverly Baldwin, and brother-in-laws Raymond Rink, Jack Sawyer, Dean Allis and Walter Baldwin.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Robert Packer Hospital and the Guthrie Clinic who gave her the best of care. Family and friends may call Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc, 225 South Main Street. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. A private burial service and interment will be held at Tioga Point Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Victory Church, 645 East Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.