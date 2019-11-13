Milton A. Niles, 75, of Waverly passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Nelson and Eleanor Lewis Niles; sister, Wilma; and brothers, Norman and Dennis; and sister-in-law, Patricia Niles.
Milton is survived by his loving wife, Diane Niles of Waverly; children, Milton Coddington and Tonda (Jason) Grover; stepchildren, Thomas (Cayla) Anderson and Tammy (Jason) Hale; siblings, Charles Niles, Lydia Niles, Nyomi (James) Niles and Wayne (Robin) Niles; several grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Milton enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching movies and spending time with his family. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, and burial to follow in St. James Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Milton’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.