Llewellyn “Pete” B. Wilkinson, age 78, of Berwick Turnpike, Ridgebury Township, passed away at home on Friday December 18, 2020.
Pete was born January 20, 1942 in Waverly, N.Y., son of the late Sanford & Myrtle (Wilcox) Wilkinson.
He was a graduate of SRU High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He and the former Sally L. May were married on November 5, 1966 and celebrated 45 years together prior to her passing on May 11, 2011.
Pete was a retired self-employed contractor. He was a Lifetime Member of the Ridgebury Fire Department, past member of the Waverly Moose Lodge, and Board Member of the Bentley Creek Cemetery Association. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family and many friends.
Surviving are his daughter Jacqueline M. Prough of Sayre, Pa., son and daughter in law, Jon & Trisha Wilkinson of Gillett, Pa., four grandchildren, Scott Prough, Courtney Braunbeck, Owen Wilkinson, Ella Wilkinson, three sisters, Gilberta (Albert) Corneby of Milan, Pa., Sylvia (Bruce) Fay of Athens, Pa., Shirley Cron of Dublin, PA, three great-grandchildren, Teyten Braunbeck, Amelia Braunbeck and River Braunbeck, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Sally Wilkinson and his in-laws Clifford & Mary May.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Pete’s service will follow at 6:30 p.m. and may be viewed live on the Roberts Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will be in the Spring in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
Memorials in Pete’s name may be made to the Bentley Creek Cemetery Association, c/o Mr. David Wilkinson, 12873 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.