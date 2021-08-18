Amy Jo (Torbitt) Grainda, 48, of Ulster, Pa., passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Highland Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., following an extended illness.
She was born on June 20, 1973, in Auburn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Jack and Evelyn (Fogel) Torbitt.
Amy Jo was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan East High School, Class of 1991. She was a certified dog groomer and was very involved in animal rescues.
Her focus was her family and community. She was a fiercely devoted and loving mother and wife. Amy Jo was a person who gave to others without thinking or expecting anything in return.
She started her own Community Outreach Program to help families in need. She actively supported her local fire department by being involved herself and supporting her husband’s role in the company.
Her thoughts were always of those around her and their needs. Amy Jo loved cooking and made amazing meals that will not only be remembered by her family but by many others. She also enjoyed crafting and was a history buff.
Amy is survived by her beloved husband of 20 years Christopher Grainda at home, son John Thomas Grainda at home, siblings and their spouses Jack J., Jeffrey J., Jamie, Jody, Yvonne, Terry, Jonathan, Mary, Kenneth, and Patty Ann, several aunts and uncles, multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and many close friends, especially Jessica and Chris Wagner, Carolyn Yevich, Beth and Jim Altieri, and Robert Forbert.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Amy’s memory to: Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association, PO Box 199, Rescue Road, Ulster, Pa. 18850.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.