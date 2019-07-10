A well-attended funeral service for Beverly A. Wright Strong, 74, of 3683 Rummerfield Creek Road, Wyalusing, PA was held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Reflections were offered by her son, Michael Strong and granddaughter, Kendra Strong. Special Music was provided by Brett, Lori and Karsen Kennedy. Burial was in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA. Pallbearers were: Anthony Cooper, Bob Underwood, Curt Ferris, Derick Ferris, Jerad Ferris and Chris Vanderpool.