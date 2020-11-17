Edwin Simons, 92, of Waverly passed away at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Edna Mae (Yaples) Simons; his wife, Elsie Hayton Simons; and siblings, Charles Simons, Kenneth Simons, Marion Simons, Lillian Simons, Kathryn Stachowski and Margaret Spencer.
Ed is survived by his siblings, Arlene Sampson and James Simons, both of Waverly, N.Y.; by his three children, David (Marie) Simons of Branford, Conn., Mark (Elaine) Simons of Waverly, N.Y., and Donna Hubbard of Barton, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Nicole Cordero of Milford, Conn., Erica (Ken) Baylor of Westlake, Fla., Brittany (Allan) Morazes of Ansonia, Conn., April Treadu of Tioga Center, N.Y., and Tommy (Eileen) Leonard of Waverly, N.Y.; he is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed was a lifelong resident of Waverly. He was a hard worker, having worked for over 20 years at Food & Drug Research Lab in Waverly, and then serving over 20 years at Leprino Food Co., Sayre, Pa., until his retirement at the age of 67. He was a former volunteer firefighter at Cayuta Hose Co. No. 4 Fire Department in East Waverly.
Ed loved playing cards and horseshoes, and especially spending time with family during summertime barbecues, which he always showed up with his quarters ready for a game.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Ed’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local volunteer fire department in Ed’s memory. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ed’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.