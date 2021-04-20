Brandon E.T. Lane, 38, of Waverly passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 as a tragic result of an accident.
He was predeceased by grandparents, Francis and Pat Williams and Leona and Paul Lane.
Brandon is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marilu and James “Tiger” White; father, Paul “Sonny” Lane Jr.; brothers, Paul III, Bryan and Richard Lane; his wife, Nicole Burns; children, Dalton Henry and Kamden Hall; stepchildren, Elaina and Jonas; and adopted daughter, Sage Garrison.
Brandon enjoyed walking as he would walk everywhere he went. He was a caretaker for his mother during her battle with cancer.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A memorial service to honor Brandon’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
