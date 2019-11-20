Richard J. Lynch, 86, passed into the Lord’s hands on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at the Whitefield Nursing Unit in Fairhaven, Mass.
Richard was born in Sayre, Pa., the son of Cyril and Ruby Lynch. He graduated from Epiphany Parochial School and Sayre High School in 1951. He was active in basketball and football sports.
He lived his adult life in the New England states.
Locally, he is predeceased by his parents, his brother Tom, sister Ruth Ann Park (Harry), and brother-in-law Jerome Lynch.
He is survived by his sisters Marilee (Andy) Quinlan, Ronnie (John) Moulthrop and Sharon Lynch, and sister-in-law, Norma (Green) Lynch.
Services will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in New Bedford, Mass.