Sally Ann Moss, 82, died peacefully in her sleep on March 6, 2021 at her home in Athens, Pa.
She was born Feb. 26, 1939 in Clairton, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Bockstoce. Sally was a graduate of Clairton High School and worked in the shipping and receiving department at the Ingersoll Rand in Athens until her retirement.
Sally was a kind and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved spending time with all of her family. Sally was a “busybody” who always had a project to do and enjoyed helping others. Her love for life and family will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Donald J. Moss, of Athens; her sister, Lynne Updegrove and her husband Bruce of Boyertown, Pa.; her son John E. Swank and his wife Laurie of La Plume, Pa.; her grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Swank; along with two nephews and a great-niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, John F. Swank, along with her parents, Walter and Margaret Bockstoce.
At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family wants to thank the Endless Mountains Brace & Mobility and Caregivers America for years of quality service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Sally’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.