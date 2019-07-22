George S. Beach, 75, of Greensburg, Pa., formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Sayre, Pa., a son of the late Clarence and Henrietta Swingle Beach.
Prior to moving to Greensburg to be closer to his son, he was a Eucharist Minister at Epiphany Church in Sayre and along with his wife, worked with the Marriage Encounter program of the church. George was a Quality Control Manager for IBM and Lockheed Martin and also enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Duane Beach; and his sister, Phyllis Jackson.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Kathleen Carretto Beach; two children, Laura A. Spencer (David) of Roanoke, Va., and David M. Beach (Christine) of North Huntingdon, Pa.; five grandchildren, Joshua and Morgan Chacona, Jonah Spencer and Ryan and Jenna Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of George at his funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in the Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg.
Inurnment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.psp.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.psp.org.