William T. Campbell, 86, of Litchfield, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a period of declining health.
He was born May 22, 1934 in Litchfield Twp., Pa., the son of the late Herbert L. and Leatha (Park) Campbell.
William was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid John Deere tractor collector, and his collection has grown over the years. He was an active member of the Athens Masonic Hall. He was employed with Westinghouse in Horseheads, retiring after 32 years of dedicated service. Following his retirement, he was employed with Moore’s Automotive Supply and D. G. Nicholas.
He is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Norma Jean (Parks) Campbell, infant daughter in 1966, and sister Barbara Campbell, sisters and brothers-in-law Hazel and John Palipkonich and Doris and Albert Williams.
William is survived by his children, George and Pamela Campbell of Athens, Pa., Clifford and Monica Campbell of Athens, Pa., and Larry Campbell and Ann Tagliaferri of Athens, Pa., grandchildren, Jason Campbell, Stephanie Campbell, and Joshua (Haley) Campbell, great-grandchildren, Graham, Kennedy, and Moyer Campbell, sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Howard Depew of East Athens, Pa., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
Current CDC guidelines will be followed for both visitation and funeral services.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
