Alice Marion (Kelsey) Vergason passed away at home on October 19, 2019 in Spencer, New York.
She was born on April 18th, 1933 to C. Edward and Isabelle S. (Zimmer) Kelsey in Spencer, New York. She was a loving wife to her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bud” E. Vergason and a special Mom and Kiddie Parade costume maker for her three sons Gary, Mike and Rob.
Alice took great pride in her home, and enjoyed her flower gardens, watching basketball, traveling with family, listening to Elvis, her grandchildren and making Spencer Picnic floats with her dear friends Millie and Ray Thornton. We will greatly miss her and her pot roasts, macaroni salads and lemon meringue pies.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her sons Gary E. (Kathe) Vergason and Robert “Rob” G. Vergason, daughter-in-law Donna (Campbell) Vergason, nephews Charles (Emma) Cotton and Richard (Margret) Anderson, niece Barbara (David) Buchanan, grandchildren Michael Anderson, Sarah K. Vergason, Nicole M. (Mathew) Budinger, Autumn Vergason, Aaron E. (Sarae) Vergason, Samuel S. Vergason. Alice has several great-grandchildren and cousins around the area.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters: Ruth M. (Richard) Anderson, Helen M. (Howard) Cotton; father-in-law Francis Vergason, mother-in-law Mariette (Carpenter) Seamon, sisters-in-law Joan (Vergason) Thibodeau and Janice Vergason, son Michael D. Vergason; grandson Dylan M. Vergason; nephew Larry E. Anderson, niece-in-law Karin (Krutish) Cotton and great-nephew Carl C. Cotton.
There will be a celebration of her life at McAnn’s Restaurant, 3 Waverly Street, Van Etten, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at noon. Food and beverages will be provided. There will be a time for sharing thoughts and stories of her life.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Terri Rider for her dedicated care and to the team of Frank, David, Anne, Mia and Kaye of the Lourdes Hospice group. Memorials can be directed in Alice’s honor to Lourdes Hospice at 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850 or to a charity of your choice.