Yvonne Jacobs Cole, 99, of Nichols passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday evening, July 20, 2020. Yvonne was born on a cold wintry February 3rd 1921 at home in Windham, Pa. She was one of six children to the late Byron and Frances (Chaplin) Jacobs. Yvonne spent her youth attending school in Windham and was a graduate of the LeRaysville High School.
For over twenty-five years, Yvonne and her husband Frank owned and operated Cole’s Service Station on Main Street in Nichols. Cole’s became a staple to the area and many would stop by for a loaf of bread, penny candy, some freshly delivered milk from Pendelton’s or a few gallons of gas. In 1950, a young lad at the age of 13 came a whistling a tune and Frank and Yvonne hired Jay Dutton to help operate the store. In 1970, the torch was passed on to Jay and Carol Dutton who to this day both hold a very special spot in the family’s heart.
Yvonne loved her little community of Nichols where she was a member of the Nichols United Methodist Church and the Nichols American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed painting, bowling, sewing, knitting her famous Christmas Stockings and spending time in her garden — although her greatest happiness was found when family was near, whether at her home, traveling to see her grandchildren or at their beloved family cottage in Fair Haven.
Yvonne will be missed beyond words by her children: Rich and his wife Susan Cole; Lori and her husband David Somers; Carl Cole; her stepson Joseph Cole; her “adopted” son Jay Dutton and wife Carol; her adoring grandchildren who say she “was the best grandma ever” Michelle, Brian, Mandy, Richie, Jennifer, Kathleen and Michael. Her great grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Gabby, Camille, Danielle, Tierra, Elizabeth, Emily, Zachary, John, Michael, Anna, Henry, Eleanor and Jane; sisters-in-law Janice (Hutchinson) Jacobs and Marie (Ayers) Jacobs; and many nieces, nephews. Yvonne was welcomed into heaven by her husband Frank; Connie Dutton who was like a second mom to Rich, Lori and Carl; Yvonne’s siblings: N. Richard Jacobs, William Jacobs, Robert Jacobs, Jeanne Mason and Ruth Rought.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Tuesday, July 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 11 a.m. at the funeral chapel with Pastor Mary Jean Simonin, officiating. For those unable to attend Yvonne’s Celebration of Life Service a live stream can be viewed at: https://my.gather.app/remember/yvonne-cole
Yvonne will be laid to rest in the Valley Home Cemetery. Those attending will be asked to practice all state required social distancing guidelines. Memories may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols United Methodist Church or the Nichols American Legion Auxiliary.