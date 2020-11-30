Jean Ann Babcock, 84, a longtime resident of Athens and Sayre Pa., passed away on November 25th, 2020 in Bellefonte Pa. with her loving daughter at her side. Although she was in Bellefonte for the past few years, in her heart she never left Sayre and shared stories about her town with everyone she met. Jean fought a brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease the past few years, and has now found peace of body, mind and spirit.
Jean graduated from Sayre High School in 1954. She was proud of her Alma Mater and proud to have been a Sayre Redskin Majorette her senior year. The class of 1954 remained active with a reunion every five years, and for as long as she could she continued to be a member of the Class of ’54 reunion committee.
All who knew Jean would agree that she was a hard worker and had a great talent and love for crafting. She was also well known for her homemade candy. Both of which she enjoyed giving away as much as she did making them. She had a generous and caring sprit, a bit of a devilish streak and there was always room at her table for one more person. She loved to dance, and even as her Alzheimer’s advanced, music would continue to reach her.
Jean was a lifelong member of the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, Pa. She was a member of their Saint Mary’s Guild. She worked at the annual Bazaar, often serving as chairperson or co-chair. Year round she could be found making crafts to be sold at the Church Bazaar and she hosted many candy making work bees. She taught Sunday school for many years and supported them in any way that she could until her health began to fail.
Jean worked much of her career in the healthcare field. Before her marriage, she worked for Optometrist Dr. Alan Dimon.
She left the workforce to devote her time to her family and to raising her daughter. She was a Class Mother and did not miss a class trip, a school play, a band concert, a football halftime show, chorus concert or a softball game. She became “Mom B.” or “Mrs. B” to many kids along the way.
After raising her daughter, Jean went to work in Internal Medicine at the Guthrie Clinic as a Physician’s Aide. She enjoyed that job and the interaction with the doctors, the patients and their families.
Jean was predeceased by her beloved mother, Florence Chandler; grandparents, Howard (Rube) and Bertha Ritz; father, Ralph Chandler; former husband, Dave Babcock; special cousin, Francis (Oscar) Bostwick and numerous other friends and family.
Jean is survived by her loving daughter Denise, son-in-law Wayne Macafee (who she made certain everyone knew she “loved like a son”) of Bellefonte, Pa.; her brother, Jerry Chandler and Debra Titus of Sayre Pa.; a number of treasured friends, special cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
On Saturday, 12/5/2020, at 1:00 p.m. an Episcopal Committal service led by Pastor Melinda Artman will be held graveside at the Tioga Point Cemetery.
Because of the pandemic all funeral activities will be held outside. For those wishing to say their goodbyes to Jean, you may do so at graveside prior to the Committal service from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The family requests that all attending wear masks and practice social distancing, and they respectfully understand there are many who should not/cannot attend. Please know that there are plans to schedule a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life at a later time when is it safer to do so.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean’s name to the Stained Glass restoration project at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave, Sayre Pa. (We will pick a window/windows near “Jean’s pew.”): the Alzheimer’s Association: a personal care home or a charity of your choice.
Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, Pa. with assistance from Wetzler Funeral Home, Bellefonte, Pa.. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.