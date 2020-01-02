Edmund Earl Wolfe, 93, of Milan, Pa., passed away at his home with his wife by his side on Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born on January 5, 1926 in Smithfield Township to the late Clarence and Marion (Gerould) Wolfe.
Edmund was the Owner and Operator of Wolfe Poultry Farms, Inc. He got his start on his father’s farm and branched into the Hatchery and expanded the commercial egg laying business, alongside his wife. His work ethics will be remembered by all who knew him. For many years, several businesses in the area purchased and had their eggs delivered by the Wolfe family.
He loved his family and spending time with them. Edmund spent time traveling with his wife, Elrena to Alaska, Florida, and Canada. He also enjoyed RV’ing and fishing.
He is predeceased by his son Edmund “Larry” Wolfe, brother Gerould Wolfe, and sister-in-law Eileen Wolfe.
Edmund is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years Elrena L. (Hart-Connelly) Wolfe at home, daughter and son-in-law Nancy and William Schomp of Sayre, Pa., son and daughter-in-law David and Lori Wolfe of Milan, Pa., daughter-in-law Cathy Wolfe, grandchildren Megan Otten, Kellie and Adam Woodruff, Lance Cpl. Parker Schomp and Cpl. Lynn Miller, Alyssa Wolfe, Jerrit Wolfe and Arielle Haney, Dr. Zachary and Dr. Viktoriya Wolfe, Maddie and Brian Ferguson, Ashley and Kaleb Kittrell and Nathaniel Wolfe, great-grandchildren Aumari, Julian, Isla, and Avery, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3pm with the Rev. David Larson officiating.
A private burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Edmund’s memory to: Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or www.samaritanspurse.org.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.