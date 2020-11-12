Sidonie I. Lounsbury, age 94, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane McComis; her grandchildren, Geophrey (Tina) McComis, Rachel McComis, Curtis McComis Jr., James (Sally) McComis, Rebekah (Richard) Carroll, and Elizabeth (George) Army-Lounsbury; her 10 great-grandchildren; and her one great-great grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Lounsbury Jr.; her son, James Lounsbury III; and her son-in-law, Curtis McComis Sr.
Sidone was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a sweet and loyal nana to her grandchildren. She faithfully attended the Chemung Christian Fellowship and was a member of The Bible Speaks Community Church. Sidonie dedicated her life to serving God and spent many years in Mexico doing selfless missionary work. Her smile lit up a room. Her optimism was contagious. To know Sidonie was to love her. Sidonie will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2020 at Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung, N.Y.
Sidonie will be laid to rest in Millport Cemetery with a private service for the family.
Flowers and condolences may be offered at Barber Funeral Home, 413 South Main St., Horseheads, N.Y. Donations may be offered at 726 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.