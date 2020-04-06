When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure ~ Our hearts were broken on Sunday, March 29, 2020 with the passing of our loving wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend Joanne B. Thetga, 63 of Nichols.
Joanne was born on a warm summer’s day on June 26, 1956 in New Hartford, New York, a daughter of the late John and Barbara (Hollenbeck) Taggart.
She was a graduate of Vestal High School class of 1974. For over 35 years, Joanne was employed in corporate sales for Verizon. On August 29, 1981, she married Ray E. Thetga, Sr and together they made their home in Nichols.
Ray and Joanne enjoyed participating in area golf and bowling tournaments, family camping outings, and cheering on their children and grandchildren at sporting and school events. In addition, Joanne also served as a Deputy Town Clerk for the town of Nichols, was a board member of the Tioga Country Club and at one time, President of the Nichols-Tioga Little League.
Joanne will be greatly missed by her husband Ray E. Thetga Sr., their children: Ray Jr. (Cindy) Thetga; Robert (Kyla) Thetga; Ryan Thetga (Sunny Williams); Jessica (Kyle) Telfer; step children: Amy (Jerry) Levien; Randy (Christine) Thetga; Richard (Carrie) Thetga. Her special grandchildren: Grant, Mitchell, Kylee, Christopher, Lorelai, MyKenzie, MyKayla, RJ, and Merrick. Her siblings: Patricia (Fred) Konhaus; Linda (Don) Boardman; Rick (Deanna) Taggart; Paul (Deanna) Taggart; Janet (Bill) Blake; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.
A celebration of Joanne’s life and time of remembering the special gift she was to all of us will be held at the family’s home at a later date. Memories, condolences and your favorite photos may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to help others with their cancer journey by donating to Traci’s Hope, PO Box 504, Apalachin, NY 13732or the Tina Fund, in cooperation with The Community Foundation for South Central NY, 520 Columbia Drive, Suite 100, Johnson City, New York 13790 in loving memory of Joanne B. Thetga.
Until we meet again Mom, we hope you find comfort in the arms of the angels.