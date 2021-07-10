Well done, thou good and faithful servant~
Those we love remain with us for love itself lives on, and cherished memories never fade because a loved one’s gone. Those we love can never be more than a thought apart, far as long as there is memory, they’ll live on in the heart.
Clara Erna (Kuster) Johnson, 91, of Smithboro, N.Y. went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2021.
Clara was born in Jamaica, NY on September 14, 1929, a daughter of the late Emil and Clara (Joch) Kuster. On November 27, 1948, she married Bornt Slate Johnson and were together until his passing on March 5, 1988.
Clara had a heart for giving that was established at an early age. As a young bride of 19 Clara took care of her ailing mother-in-law. Her love and care soon enveloped other members of her new family and became the nucleus of her home and in the lives of her two daughters.
For 16 years Clara worked as a bus driver where she was known for her surprise birthday celebrations for her fellow bus drivers; and for 27 seven years Clara contributed her time as secretary for the Oceanside Lutheran Church. Always active in her community, Clara participated in Ro-Ki, the Barton Community Club, Barton Home Towners, and Friends of Cady Library in which she would help raise funds for the library.She was a lay speaker at the Smithboro United Methodist Church and conducted Bible studies.
She was awarded the Nichols Senior of the Week and Reid Oakleaf Grange Community Citizens Award for her contributions to the community. Clara visited the shut-ins, chauffeured people to doctor appointments, and stepped in to help anywhere she saw a need. We will always be grateful for the example she has set for us, the kind and gracious spirit that has touched so many lives.
Clara will be dearly missed by her daughters: Donna Carol (Kevin) Mullin and Linda Louise (David) Ernst; three grandchildren: Peter (Kelly) Mullin, Diana Mullin, and Jessica Ernst; four great-grandchildren: Michael, Emily, Alexandria, and Ben; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Bornt, brother Emil (Margaret) Kuster, and grandsons Brian Mullin and Benjamin Mullin.
A period of visitation will be held on Friday, July 16th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will be held the following day on Saturday, July 17th at 11 a.m. at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church 3024 Main St, Tioga Center, NY 13845. On Sunday, July 18th at 2 p.m. we will also be gathering at Oceanside Lutheran Church, 62 Davison Ave, Oceanside, NY 11572 to celebrate Clara’s life. Clara will be laid to rest with her husband Bornt at the Greenfield Cemetery in Hempstead, N.Y.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Smithboro United Methodist Church or the Tioga Center Fire Department PO Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of Clara Erna Johnson.