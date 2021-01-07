Eleanor Rifenbury Seelye, 88, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on New Year’s Eve 2020.
She was born in Sayre, Pa., daughter of Marble and Alta (Smith) Rifenbury.
Eleanor retired from Robert Packer Hospital after 32 years of service as a nurses aide. She was also a pottery and fiber artist, which she loved to share with friends and family.
As the last living child, she was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and seven of her 11 children.
She is survived by three sons, Donald, David, Gary, and one daughter, Deborah, several grand and great-grandchildren. “In death, she joins her loving family and ancestors in their welcoming grace.”
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. CDC guidelines will be followed for the time of visitation and funeral service.
Burial and committal services will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.