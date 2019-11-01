Laura A. Volmar, 54, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Barber) Sidey.
Laura loved spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She loved her nursing job. Laura loved to travel and spend time at the beach. She enjoyed spending time outside and, in her pool, relaxing and listening to music.
She was predeceased by brother; John Sidey, Jr.
Laura is survived by her husband of 4 years; Zilnord at home, children; Ryan and Traci Frisbie of Athens, Pa., Jessica Stedge of Sayre, Pa., Jovannie Volmar of Milan, Pa., and Sophia Volmar of Milan, Pa., her grandbabies; Nehemiah Stewart, Everly Frisbie, and Valak Robinson, and her brother and sister-in-law; David and Carol Pierce of Gainesboro, Tenn., and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at noon with the Rev. Chris Gray officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.