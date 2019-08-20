Ronald N. Wolcott, 81, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on July 24, 1938 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Gersley and Ruby (Kinney) Wolcott.
Ronald was a loving, devoted husband, father, and family man. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, and fishing, and spending time outdoors watching his wildlife.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Alberta Holbert Wolcott, brothers Gersley “Bud” Wolcott, Gerald “Jerry” Wolcott, and Edward “Pat” Wolcott, and sister Barbara “Bobbi” Northrup.
Ronald is survived by his son Michael Wolcott, daughters Brenda Baker and Sheila Wolcott, grandchildren Laneya and Michael Plouse, Zebulin and Joan Wolcott, Graham and Mandi Wolcott and Gabriel Wolcott, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Dildine, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Stilson officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
