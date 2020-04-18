The world lost a beautiful soul on April 14, 2020 when Andrew L. “Andy” Waltman left this life while at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the same place he was born on September 6, 1950.
Andy grew up on Lockhart Street and was part of the family who started Sayre Floral Company in 1919. He remembered with much fondness his grandfather Clayton Waltman, who left a lasting impression on his life even though Andy was only seven years old when his grandfather passed. His grandmother Helen Waltman took Andy under her wing and the two of them shared a strong bond that lasted all of her days.
As a proud member of the Class of 1968 Sayre Redskins, Andy especially enjoyed his time as a member of the track team under Coach John Childs; performing in drama productions and singing in The Archers.
In 2018, he attended his 50th class reunion and had a great time — he was so glad to be in the company of his classmates once again.
After high school, he attended Penn State (Dallas campus) on scholarship for electrical engineering. Realizing after a year that it did not suit him, he took various jobs in the building field until he joined the family business in 1970. He went to Rittners School of Floral Design in Boston, Massachusetts, to learn his craft and took the reins of Sayre Floral in 1987 until June 2, 2018. The final delivery he made were the flowers for the Athens High School graduation ceremony of his grandson, Sean Waltman. Andrew closed the doors after 100 years in business.
After a few months of retirement, he was ready for a new chapter and he went to work for Gary Reeves Security in the RPH/Guthrie Clinic. He loved his new career and made many new friends, thoroughly enjoying his time there as the nurses spoiled him with baked goods and food. Andy was an avid long time member of the Boy Scouts and told great stories about his adventures at the events he went to, especially times spent at Camp Brulee, Philmont Scout Ranch and the National Jamborees.
He loved the Beach Boys, dark beers, the occasional Cuban cigar, going to concerts and movies, game nights, all things Harley Davidson and Ford. He loved his wife’s cooking and spending time with the ones he loved.
Andy had the gift of being able to talk to anyone and make them feel like an instant friend. If he was in your life he was on your side, and he would do anything to help if you asked or he saw you needed it. Andy loved his son Clayton Waltman very much and was so happy to have spent time with him doing things together in recent years. They went on fishing trips and took a vacation on their motorcycles to Lake George, and spent time working on house projects together. He was so grateful for the time they shared and especially loved watching Clay play football and basketball during his school years.
Andy kept a scrapbook of events so that even when apart he could enjoy the memories he had. If time had allowed they would have gotten even closer as time went on, and he will be watching over Clayton for sure.
Sean Andrew Waltman, his grandson, was Andy’s pride and joy. There aren’t enough words to describe how much he loved Sean and how excited he was to see him become a fine young man. Andy did everything he could to be a big presence in Sean’s life and help teach him things about fixing cars and building projects.
He loved the time they spent together, whether it was going to Sean’s band concerts, sporting events, coaching Science Olympiad or just sitting and watching movies together. He considered Sean to be the brightest light in his world and his best friend. He was looking forward to seeing him graduate from college and what the future would hold. Together they took many motorcycle trips and shared a special relationship. Andy left Sean his Harley so that he can continue his love of riding in his grandpa’s memory.
Andy loved many things in his life but his greatest love was his wife, Beth Ann. The two of them loved to travel as often as possible and spent time in Germany, the UK and Holland as well as many cruises through the Caribbean. Last summer they took a bucket list trip to the Black Hills of South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcylce Rally and enjoyed every second. They were married for 28 years and were looking forward to many more together. In her wedding ring he had engraved “In this life and all eternity”; and they shared an unbreakable bond, weathering all the ups and downs of life, and now beyond. He was her sun and she was his moon and stars.
There was nothing he wouldn’t do for her and his son and grandson. Andy had a beautiful smile, a huge heart and was a great guy. He knew how to do so many things and was a gift to his family and friends. Not a day will go by that his absence isn’t felt and mourned.
Private services will be held by the family and there will be a celebration of life at a later time. ”But love is a durable fire, in the mind ever burning, never sick, never old, never dead, from itself never turning.”- Sir Walter Raleigh.