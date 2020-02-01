Dorothy Morningstar, 90, of Waverly, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2020.
She was born on April 20, 1929, in Jersey Shore, Pa., the daughter of Edna Dawson Brown and Roy Dawson.
Dorothy was well known in the area for being a Singer sales representative and seamstress. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling around the United States. She visited all 48 Continental U.S. States. She worked as a cook for hunting parties and forest ranger assistant in the northwest with her husband.
Later in life, she was a member of the Sayre Sons and Daughters of Italy. She organized the shuffleboard leagues for many years and participated in many other events and activities there. She also worked for many years at the local Tioga County elections.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Diane “Dee” Brenner; son Scott Snyder; daughter-in-law Vinny Snyder; grandson Ian Presnell and he beloved dog Sparky.
She is predeceased by her husband Rodney “Yummy” Morningstar; mother and stepfather, Edna and Bruce Brown; father Roy Dawson; brother Harold Dawson and her beloved dog Bege.
A party to celebrate Dorothy’s life will be held at the Sayre Sons and Daughters of Italy on February 8 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Dorothy’s name can make one to Stray Haven Humane Society on 194 Shepard Road in Waverly, N.Y.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences they may do so by visiting thomascremationfuneralservice.com.