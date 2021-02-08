John A. Ephlin, 73, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
He was born on December 9, 1947, in Wilkes Barre, Pa., the son of the late John E. and Esther (Hettinger) Ephlin.
John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and helping others. John loved antique cars and was a wiz at trivia.
John is survived by his spouse of thirty-three years Rosemarie Higley Ephlin, his faithful companions Molly, Chanel, and Winston, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan and Charles Halton of Sayre, and sister-in-law Karen Higley of Athens. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Thomas and June Higley and brother-in-law Thomas Higley.
Services are private. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.