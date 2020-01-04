Robert Corbin, 85, a lifelong resident of Nichols passed away on January 2, 2020 following a brief period of declining health at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bob was born on October 1, 1934 at the family home in Nichols, a son of the late Raymond and Ruby (Tuttle) Corbin. He was a graduate of Nichols High School and for many years served as a Banker at the Nichols National Bank.
On July 12, 1956, he married the love of his life Dorothy Shumway ~ together they have shared 63 years of marriage and made Nichols their home.
A true hometown man, many looked to Bob for his storytelling whether it was at the bank, or having morning coffee and conversation with his friends at Gail’s diner. Bob and Dorothy enjoyed traveling the countryside in their Triumph TR7. They are honorary members of the Triumph Car Club of Toronto, Canada and formed many friendships over the years with its members. He also enjoyed bowling, boating, golfing and traveling to Florida but always called Nichols home.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; his children: Dale Corbin (Ron), Darrell Corbin, Duane (Chris) Corbin, Damon (Lori) Corbin. His special grandchildren: Natalie (David) Coleman, Jessica (Steve) Collins, Megan (Jeremy) Collins, Andrew (Morgan) Corbin, Kayla (Hunter) Garcia, John Corbin, Ryan (Tina) Corbin, Sara Corbin; his great-grandchildren: Ella, Harrison, Violet, Hudson, Liam. His brother-in-law: Stephen Shumway, a sister-in-law: Doris Corbin, several nieces, nephews also survive. Bob is predeceased by his brother Richard Corbin, grandson Chad Corbin, and great-granddaughter Clara Garcia.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, January 11th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Flowers will be provided by the family and ask those to kindly consider doing a kind deed for a friend or consider a memorial contribution to Meals on Wheels, 9 Sheldon Guiles Blvd., Owego, NY 13827 in loving memory of Robert Corbin.